Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,462 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.