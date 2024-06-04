Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 189.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 108.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,011,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 3.1 %

WST traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.40. The company had a trading volume of 557,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,856. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.45. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.42 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.