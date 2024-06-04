Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $428,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.70. 1,098,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average is $101.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.