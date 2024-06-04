Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Up 4.4 %

BOOT traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.51. 1,541,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,896. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $129.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.16.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

