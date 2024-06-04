Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,599 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 111.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,995,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $106.83. 3,012,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.



