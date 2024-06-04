Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,526,000 after purchasing an additional 89,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $374,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 422,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.25. 885,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $258.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.