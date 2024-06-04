Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,908 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42,011.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,205. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

