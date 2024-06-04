Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,053 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $68,005,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $60,295,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,130,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.43.

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,619,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,440 shares of company stock valued at $31,592,395 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PCOR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,464. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

