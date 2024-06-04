Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $573.73. The company had a trading volume of 486,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,217. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $383.82 and a 52 week high of $574.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $542.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,451 shares of company stock worth $13,543,352. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

