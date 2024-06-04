Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 58,651 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,985 shares of company stock worth $13,559,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $6.55 on Tuesday, hitting $266.17. 2,290,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,047. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $286.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.84.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

