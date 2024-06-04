Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $409,000 Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,772.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,236,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $1,007,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,236,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,722,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,624,224 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:APP traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. 4,192,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

