Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,617,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,007,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 104.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

