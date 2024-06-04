Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,480.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 158,598 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 153,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,240. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.