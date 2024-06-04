BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Stock Position Lessened by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 80,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 416,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 78,385 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 165.4% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 293,630 shares during the period.

NYSE:LEO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 142,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,220. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

