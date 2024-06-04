Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) versus Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Financial Review

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Pro Tech and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $61.23 million 0.93 $4.19 million $0.36 13.50 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 6.92% 6.86% 6.23% Bone Biologics N/A -151.99% -121.03%

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Bone Biologics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, synthetic roof underlayment, and self-adhered roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

