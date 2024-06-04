Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Raised by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $16.49 on Tuesday, reaching $3,780.13. 67,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,628.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,530.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,579.36 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

