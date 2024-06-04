Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.00

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Bouygues Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Featured Stories

