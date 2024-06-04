Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.4 days.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $172.39 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $164.55 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.72.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $786.55 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.62%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

