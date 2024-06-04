Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $39.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFH opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Bread Financial has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $42.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

