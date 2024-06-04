Brokerages Set Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT at $60.00

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $66.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

