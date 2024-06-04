Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$30.75

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERO shares. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Ero Copper Price Performance

TSE ERO opened at C$28.05 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

