Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target at $36.60

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GH

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Up 1.1 %

GH opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.