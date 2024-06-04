Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target at $13.40

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. StockNews.com lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $732.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 317.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

