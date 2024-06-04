Brokerages Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $35.38

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,302,403.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,297 shares of company stock worth $5,008,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after acquiring an additional 712,579 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 32.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $379,180,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

