BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYDDY. Nomura began coverage on shares of BYD in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of BYD in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get BYD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

BYD Stock Performance

BYDDY opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. BYD has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. BYD had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BYD will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.7221 dividend. This is a positive change from BYD’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Articles

