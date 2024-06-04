CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,411 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CAE were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after buying an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in CAE by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CAE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,669,000 after acquiring an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,216,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CAE by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after purchasing an additional 413,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 579,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

