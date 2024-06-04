California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,779 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Coinbase Global worth $47,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COIN opened at $231.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.26 and a 200 day moving average of $187.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,433 shares of company stock worth $91,455,327 over the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

