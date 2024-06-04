California State Teachers Retirement System Has $40.88 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $40,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,244,000 after buying an additional 183,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $328.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.42 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.83 and a 200-day moving average of $363.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

