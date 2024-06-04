California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,845 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,845 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $42,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

