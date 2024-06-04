Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

CLMT stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

