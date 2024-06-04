Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Down 6.4% in May

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 673,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cambium Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.09.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on CMBM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cambium Networks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.