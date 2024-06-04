Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of LivaNova as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,064,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LIVN stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

