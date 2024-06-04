Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in First American Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 425,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,148,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after buying an additional 387,848 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of FAF opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

