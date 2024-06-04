Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at $202.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $143.88 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

