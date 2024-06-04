Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

