Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 139.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,137. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

