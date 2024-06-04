Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 167.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,031 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

