Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.88 Million in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of First Hawaiian as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 668,871 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,652 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 38,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,789,000 after buying an additional 80,243 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

