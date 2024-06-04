Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.07 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

