Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.30 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

