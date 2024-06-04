Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,625 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 21.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBIN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

