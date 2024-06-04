Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.