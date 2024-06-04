Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,919 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Majestic Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. AXQ Capital LP raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

