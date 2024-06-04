Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $492.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

