Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 3,940 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,957,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 9,381.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,411,000 after acquiring an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Progyny by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 356,529 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $97,777.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGNY

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.