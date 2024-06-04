Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,791 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.19 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

