Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 27,424 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of APAM opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $46.75.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 74.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
