Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $87,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $48,208,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,558,000 after buying an additional 157,807 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,552,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 97.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after buying an additional 107,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,296 shares of company stock worth $7,357,293. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $150.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 601.42, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.62. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

