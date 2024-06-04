Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:CANF opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. On average, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

