Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,342

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,148 ($14.71) to GBX 1,342 ($17.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.50) to GBX 1,250 ($16.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.89) to GBX 825 ($10.57) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.26) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 991.33 ($12.70).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Shares of LON HL traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,064 ($13.63). The company had a trading volume of 1,162,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,542.03, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 827.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 771.67. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,151 ($14.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27.

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.